One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Warwick.
The dashboard shows 285 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 284 on Monday.
It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.
They were among 17,169 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 144,065 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 143,752 the day before.