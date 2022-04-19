One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest five-day period in Warwick.
The dashboard shows 301 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 300 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.
They were among 17,676 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported today are likely to lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the bank holiday.
A total of 149,401 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 148,990 on Thursday, the final working day before the bank holiday.