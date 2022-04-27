One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Warwick.
The dashboard shows 303 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 302 on Tuesday.
They were among 17,944 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 151,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27 (Wednesday) – up from 151,418 on Tuesday.