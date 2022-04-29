One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Warwick.

The dashboard shows 305 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – up from 304 on Thursday.

They were among 17,989 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.