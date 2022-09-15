One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

A total of 331 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 330 on September 8.

They were among 19,667 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.