One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

A total of 336 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 335 on September 8.

They were among 19,841 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

Advertisement