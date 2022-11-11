One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

A total of 350 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 349 on the week before.

They were among 20,314 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

