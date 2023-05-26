Register
One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:22 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 393 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 392 the week before.

They were among 22,620 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.