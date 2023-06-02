Register
One more death recorded in Warwick

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 394 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 393 on the week before.

They were among 22,659 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.