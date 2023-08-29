Road closures: a dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways Agency network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closures due to maintenance work.