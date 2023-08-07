Road closures: almost a dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 3am August 3 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Both direction Budbrooke, junction to Festival roundabout, diversion route for off network closure.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• A46, from 9pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15, lane closure for gantry works.

• A46, from 9pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 clockwise, junction 15 roundabout, lane closures for gantry works.

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.