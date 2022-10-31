Road closures: almost a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 13 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leamington north to festival, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Stoneleigh exit slip road, slip road closure for drainage works.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge to Marraway, lane closures for drainage investigation works.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.