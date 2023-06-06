Road closures: almost two dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And 12 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A423, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46/A45 both directions Tollbar end to Binley, lane and carriageway closures with roundabout management for MCI works - resurfacing and lining.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier/fence repair.

• A46, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh, junction to Festival Island, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A46, from 6.30am to 11.59am on June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Warwick to Leamington, carriageway closures for Two Castles Run.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh, junction to Festival Island, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.