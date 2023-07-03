Road closures: almost two dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh exit slip road, slip road closure for resurfacing and kerbing works.

• A46, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Stivichall roundabout to Stivichall interchange, lane closure for resurfacing and kerbing works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 entry slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 exit slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A435, from 9.30pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 16, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Stoneleigh entry slip road, slip road closure for resurfacing and kerbing works.

• M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, Tollbar to Binley, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A435, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct15 to jct16, lane closure for signs - erection.

• A46, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh entry slip road, carriageway closure for drainage and kerbing works.