Road closures: almost two dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another 10 will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 15, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, From A452 to junction 13, continue southbound to junction 12 and return northbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A46, from 6am March 6 to 6am May 1, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40, junction 15 roundabouts to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound and associated slip roads, A46 southbound, carriageway closure with contraflow on the northbound, carriageway 24/7 for carriageway works.

• A46, from 8pm March 2 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40 J15/Sherbourne, junction to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound, lane closures and narrow lanes closures for implementation of traffic management /resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm February 19 to 6am May 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne roundabout and M40, junction 15 roundabout to A452 Kenilworth, junction and associated slip roads northbound and southbound, carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.

• M40, from 9pm March 30 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, hard shoulder and lane closure for electrical signage repairs.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, leekwooton, 24/7 weekend carriageway closures with lane closures on roundabout for resurfacing works.

• M40, from 10pm April 9 to 6am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion vie Highways England and local authority network.

• M40, from 10pm April 9 to 6am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.