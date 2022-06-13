Road closures: almost two dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 10 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• M40, from 8pm June 6 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, Lanes closures for drain blockage removal.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm June 13 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closures with closure of entry slip road for install of verge side barriers.

• A45, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford, junction to Oversley junction, Lane closures for grass cutting works.

• M40, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm June 15 to 5.30am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, junction 15 to Warwick North and Warwick services northbound, entry slip, lane closure and closure of service slip road and services for signage repairs.

• M40, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, sherbourne island, lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A46, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Leek Wooton, junction to Stoneleigh, junction, Lane closures leading to a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Kenilworth (Leamington), junction for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.