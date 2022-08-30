Road closures: dozens of for Warwick drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 19 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip road at Stoneleigh jct, Lane and slip road closure for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am September 16 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 24 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 30 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 7pm September 5 to 7am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Festival to Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, From A452 to junction 13, continue southbound to junction 12 and return northbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 15, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, From, junction 14 to junction 12 Return northbound to junction 13 due to drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion southbound, From, junction 13, A452 to junction 14, then northbound to junction 15 and return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound to M42, junction 3 and Return southbound to junction 15.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry Slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 9 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound to M42, junction 4 and Return southbound to junction 15.

• M40, from 7pm September 12 to 7am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.