Road closures: dozens of for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton to Kenilworth, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 5 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Warwick By Pass near to Warwick Parkway, Lane closure on behalf of CityFibre.

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 8 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion Via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A46, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Stivichall Interchange to Sherbourne, lane closures with switching for litter clearance.