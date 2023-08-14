Road closures: eight for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Warwick will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• A435, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 exit slip road closure, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.