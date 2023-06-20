Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm August 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9.30pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A429 both directions entry and exit slips from/to M40 jct 15 roundabout, narrow lanes for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 22 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A46, from 9.30pm June 28 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, warwick jct entry and exit slip roads, lane closure with closure between the slip roads for replacement of damaged traffic counting loops.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 30 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Warwick, junction to Longbridge Island, lane closures and slip road closures for electrical works, diversion via national highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 entry slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 exit slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.