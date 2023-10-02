Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A423, from 8pm August 14 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 both directions Ryton Roundabout to Tollbar Roundabout, carriageway closure for replacement of defective street lighting.

• A45, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Sherbourne roundabout to Festival roundabout, carriageway closure for horticulture works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am July 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A435, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 exit slip road, carriageway closure for lining works.

• M40, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M40, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions between exit and entry slip roads at Stoneleigh, carriageway closure for construction works.

• A46, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Thickthorn roundabout to Festival roundabout lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A46, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 entry slip road, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.