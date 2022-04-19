Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another five will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, leekwooton, 24/7 weekend carriageway closures with lane closures on roundabout for resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm April 16 2021 to 6am April 27 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45/A46 Festival roundabout and slip roads, Partial island and slip closures for footbridge works.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 8pm March 2 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40 J15/Sherbourne, junction to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound, lane closures and narrow lanes closures for implementation of traffic management /resurfacing works.

• A45, from 8pm February 19 to 6am May 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne roundabout and M40, junction 15 roundabout to A452 Kenilworth, junction and associated slip roads northbound and southbound, carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for communications - removal of surplus technology equipment.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 19 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and Local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• A46, from 9pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Festival island to junction 15 (M40), Lane closures for crash barrier inspections.

• M40, from 9pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.