Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 2 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40 J15/Sherbourne, junction to A452 Kenilworth, junction northbound and southbound, lane closures and narrow lanes closures for implementation of traffic management /resurfacing works.

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh to M40, junction 15, lane closures and closure of slip roads for soft estate grass cutting.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm September 29 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 eastbound, from M42, junction 6 to Stonebridge roundabout and flyover, Lane closures leading a carriageway closure and slip road closure for off network closure Stonebridge to Filongly Road, Meriden.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound, northbrook farm to sherbourne island, lane closures for drainage and flooding investigation.

• M40, from 9pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45/A46 Festival roundabout and slip roads, Partial island and slip closures for footbridge works.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• A46, from midnight, June 6 2022 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• M40, from 8pm June 6 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, Lanes closures for drain blockage removal.

• A46, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh, junction between exit and entry slip roads, carriageway closure for Bridge construction works, between the exit and entry slips with an up and over diversion.

• A46, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Birmingham road, lane closures and carriageway closure between the slip roads for bridge repair works.