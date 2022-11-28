Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge to Marraway, lane closures for drainage investigation works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9am November 28 to 4.30pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions M42 jct 3a to M40 jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Leek Wooton to A425 Birmingham road and Birmingham Road southbound, exit slip, lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm December 6 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton to Stoneleigh, lane closures for bridge parapet repairs.