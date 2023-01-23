Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm January 9 to 6am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Leek Wooton to A4117 Warwick ( Budbrooke), Lane closure and Warwick southbound, entry slip road closure for barrier repair works.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Kenilworth to Stivichall, Lane, carriageway and weekend carriageway closures for new bridge construction works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 15, lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm January 25 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Kenilworth to Leek Wootton, slip road closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.