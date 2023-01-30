Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm January 25 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Kenilworth to Leek Wootton, slip road closure for carriageway repairs.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• M40, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both Directions jct 16 to jct 15, Lane closures for drainage renewal and overburden removal.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 9pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 1 to 5am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Kenilworth to Leek Wootton, slip road closure for carriageway repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.