Road closures: more than a dozen for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Warwick will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Leamington Road jct to Festival roundabout, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Longbridge roundabout to Warwick Parkway, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 10pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Sherbourne roundabout, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm May 4 to 5am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 4 to 5am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 7pm May 8 to 7am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closures for Horticulture works.