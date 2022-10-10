Road closures: nine for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions baginton to warwick, mobile lane closures for litter clearance.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Stoneleigh exit slip road, Lane and exit slip road closure for drainage and ducting works.

• A45, from 9pm October 17 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to jct five and from M42 jct 3A both directions to M40 jct15, Lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.