Road closures: nine for Warwick drivers this week

Drivers in and around Warwick will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Warwick will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm November 29 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions M42 jct 3a to M40 jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge to Marraway, lane closures for drainage investigation works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

Advertisement

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

Advertisement

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am June 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

Advertisement

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closure for drainage works.