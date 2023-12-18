Road closures: seven for Warwick drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Warwick will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Warwick will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A435, from 9pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 13 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to M42 jct five and M40, junction 15, lane and carriageway closures for safety barrier improvement/Upgrade.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

• A45, from 5pm November 30 2023 to 6am June 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton to Festival Roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures and 24/7 verge works for bridge construction, diversion is via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 11pm December 29 to 6am December 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for maintenance works.