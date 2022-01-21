South Warwickshire Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was up from 36 on the same day the previous week.
There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 16,218 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 614 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally more than doubled in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 19%.
The figures also show that 40 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 16. This was up from 30 in the previous seven days.