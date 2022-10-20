Register
Three more deaths recorded in Warwick

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

A total of 342 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 339 on September 8.

They were among 20,033 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

    A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.