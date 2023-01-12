Register
Three more deaths recorded in Warwick

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.
A total of 361 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – up from 358 on the week before.

They were among 21,023 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.

    A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 (Thursday) – up from 177,037 last week.