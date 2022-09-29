Two more deaths recorded in Warwick
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Warwick.
A total of 335 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 333 a week previously.
They were among 19,771 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Warwick.
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.