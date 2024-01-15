Warwick establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Woodloes Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Woodloes Avenue South, Woodloes Park was given the maximum score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 117 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 93 (79%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.