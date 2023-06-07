Warwick establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
Jet, a pub, bar or nightclub at Jet And Whittle, 67 Brunswick Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 120 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 93 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.