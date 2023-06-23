Warwick establishment given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blue Note Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 74 Smith Street, Warwick was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 120 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.