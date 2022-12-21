Warwick establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Railway Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 12 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 103 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.