Warwick establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Warwick Golf Centre, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Golf Centre, Hampton Street, Warwick was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 126 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 99 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.