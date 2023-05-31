Warwick establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Khalsa Hockey Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 10 Wise Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 120 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 93 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.