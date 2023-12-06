Warwick establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Warwick drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Star and Garter, a pub, bar or nightclub at Star And Garter, 4-6 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 117 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 94 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.