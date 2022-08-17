Warwick house prices increased in June

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices increased by 2.2% in Warwick in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 10.1% over the last year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Warwick house price in June was £364,085, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% increase on May.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices remained static, and Warwick was above the 1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Warwick rose by £33,000 – putting the area 18th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North Warwickshire, where property prices increased on average by 17%, to £262,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands gained 3.4% in value, giving an average price of £215,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Warwick spent an average of £295,000 on their property – £26,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in June 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £427,000 on average in June – 44.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Warwick in June – they increased 2.7%, to £319,937 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 9.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 12.6% annually; £654,483 averageSemi-detached: up 2.2% monthly; up 11.3% annually; £386,790 averageFlats: up 2.2% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £218,645 average

How do property prices in Warwick compare?

Buyers paid 47.9% more than the average price in West Midlands (£246,000) in June for a property in Warwick. Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £391,000 on average, and 7% more than in Warwick. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Stoke (£139,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Warwick: £364,085West Midlands:£246,114UK: £286,397

Annual growth to June

Warwick: +10.1%West Midlands: +6.6%UK: +7.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands