Warwick house prices increased more than West Midlands average in August

House prices increased by 0.8% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Warwick in August, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 0.8% – more than the average for West Midlands – in Warwick in August, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Warwick house price in August was £375,112, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% increase on July.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.5%, and Warwick was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Warwick rose by £18,000 – putting the area third among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North Warwickshire, where property prices increased on average by 8.2%, to £271,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 5% of their value, giving an average price of £220,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Warwick spent an average of £303,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £50,000 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £441,000 on average in August – 45.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Warwick in August – they increased 1%, to £398,973 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.9% monthly; up 7% annually; £678,866 average

up 0.9% monthly; up 7% annually; £678,866 average Terraced: up 0.8% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £327,531 average

up 0.8% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £327,531 average Flats: up 0.2% monthly; up 4% annually; £224,309 average

How do property prices in Warwick compare?

Buyers paid 48% more than the average price in West Midlands (£254,000) in August for a property in Warwick. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £384,000 on average, and 2% in Warwick. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Stoke (£141,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Factfile

Average property price in August

Warwick: £375,112

West Midlands:£253,519

UK: £291,044

Annual growth to August

Warwick: +5%

West Midlands: +1.1%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands