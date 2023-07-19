Warwick house prices increased slightly in May

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in Warwick in May, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.3% over the last year.
The average Warwick house price in May was £364,949, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on April.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.5%, and Warwick was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Warwick rose by £15,000 – putting the area seventh among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Telford and Wrekin, where property prices increased on average by 9.1%, to £227,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in North Warwickshire lost 4.7% of their value, giving an average price of £242,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Warwick spent an average of £295,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in May 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £429,000 on average in May – 45.4% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Warwick in May – they increased 0.7%, to £219,464 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.5%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.2% monthly; up 5.7% annually; £662,659 average
- Semi-detached: up 0% monthly; up 4.1% annually; £386,603 average
- Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 3.1% annually; £317,064 average
How do property prices in Warwick compare?
Buyers paid 47.1% more than the average price in West Midlands (£248,000) in May for a property in Warwick. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.
The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £383,000 on average, and 5% in Warwick. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
- Warwick: £364,949
- West Midlands:£248,166
- UK: £285,861
Annual growth to May
- Warwick: +4.3%
- West Midlands: +2.2%
- UK: +1.9%
Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands