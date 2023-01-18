Warwick house prices increased slightly in November

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Warwick in November, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.3% over the last year.
The average Warwick house price in November was £366,793, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on October.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Warwick was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Warwick rose by £25,000 – putting the area 28th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 23.9%, to £368,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Staffordshire gained 7.2% in value, giving an average price of £228,000.
The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.
Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November, slowing from 12.4% in October.
Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."
And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Warwick spent an average of £297,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in November 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £431,000 on average in November – 45.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Warwick in November – they increased 0.3%, to £661,896 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8%.
Among other types of property:
Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 8.2% annually; £390,808 averageTerraced: up 0% monthly; up 7.7% annually; £322,250 averageFlats: down 0.2% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £217,515 average
How do property prices in Warwick compare?
Buyers paid 42.8% more than the average price in West Midlands (£257,000) in November for a property in Warwick. Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.
The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £402,000 on average, and 10% more than in Warwick. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Stoke (£146,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
Warwick: £366,793West Midlands:£256,937UK: £294,910
Annual growth to November
Warwick: +7.3%West Midlands: +12.3%UK: +10.3%
Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands
Malvern Hills: +23.9%East Staffordshire: +7.2%