Warwick house prices increased slightly in November

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Warwick in November, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Warwick in November, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.3% over the last year.

Advertisement

The average Warwick house price in November was £366,793, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on October.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across West Midlands, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Warwick was above the 0.3% drop for the UK as a whole.

Advertisement

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Warwick rose by £25,000 – putting the area 28th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 23.9%, to £368,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Staffordshire gained 7.2% in value, giving an average price of £228,000.

Advertisement

The average UK house price edged down to £295,000 in November 2022, from the previous month's record high of £296,000.

Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November, slowing from 12.4% in October.

Advertisement

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, which represents estate agents, said: "In November, our agents reported a market that was on the cusp of seeing purchasing power handed back to buyers which was a trend we hadn’t seen in months."

And Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

Advertisement

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Warwick spent an average of £297,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in November 2017.

Advertisement

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £431,000 on average in November – 45.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Advertisement

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Warwick in November – they increased 0.3%, to £661,896 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8%.

Among other types of property:

Advertisement

Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 8.2% annually; £390,808 averageTerraced: up 0% monthly; up 7.7% annually; £322,250 averageFlats: down 0.2% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £217,515 average

How do property prices in Warwick compare?

Advertisement

Buyers paid 42.8% more than the average price in West Midlands (£257,000) in November for a property in Warwick. Across West Midlands, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £402,000 on average, and 10% more than in Warwick. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Stoke (£146,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Advertisement

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Advertisement

Average property price in November

Warwick: £366,793West Midlands:£256,937UK: £294,910

Advertisement

Annual growth to November

Warwick: +7.3%West Midlands: +12.3%UK: +10.3%

Advertisement

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands