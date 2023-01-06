Warwick restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
Oxford Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa was given the maximum score after assessment on December 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 305 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.