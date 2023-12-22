Warwick restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coffee & Chatz St Michaels Hospital, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Michaels Hospital, St Michaels Road, Saltisford was given the maximum score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 300 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.