Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tasca Dali, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 High Street, Warwick was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 352 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 310 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.