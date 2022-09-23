Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 Warwick Road, Kenilworth was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 348 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 307 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.