Warwick restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Warwick restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Entrust Care Partnership at The Open Door Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Shop 3, Slade Hill, Hampton Magna was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Warwick's 349 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 308 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.